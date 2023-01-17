Amazon is running a Great Republic Day sale on its platform. In the six-day long sale, buyers can get discounts on a range of products including smartphone, laptop, electronic appliances and more. As part of the sale, Amazon is giving a 10% instant discount of up to ₹2,500 with SBI Bank credit card. If you are looking to buy a new affordable smartphone, then here are some deals that you can get

Realme Narzo 50

Listed at ₹11,999, Realme Narzo 50 can be purchased with a discount of ₹1,000 using the current bank offer on Amazon. Speed Blue and Speed Black are the colour options of the phone. It is powered by MediaTek Helio G96 octa-core processor and houses a 5,000mAh battery. The device comes with 33watt Dart charging and is equipped with a 50MP triple rear camera setup. The main sensor is paired with other 2MP camera sensors.

Redmi A1

Redmi A1 is offered in two models. The base variant packs 3GB RAM with 32GB storage, and is priced at ₹7,499. Another model has 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. It costs ₹8,299. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Helio G25 octa-core processor and houses a 5,000mAh battery. For optics, Redmi A1 has a 13MP camera on the rear and a 5MP sensor on the front for selfies and video calls.

Samsung Galaxy M04

Samsung Galaxy M04 is listed at ₹8,999. It can be purchased at an effective price of ₹7,499 with the current bank offer and discount. The handset is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 octa-core processor and runs on One UI Core 4.1 based on Android 12 operating system. The smartphone is equipped with a 6.5-inch LCD screen with HD+ resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels.

Samsung Galaxy M32 Prime

Samsung Galaxy M32 Prime is available at a discounted price of ₹9,899 with the current offer. It is equipped with a quad camera setup on the back. There is a 64MP (F 1.8) main camera, an 8MP (F2.2) ultra wide camera, a 2MP (F2.4) depth camera and a 2MP (2.4) macro camera. For selfies, it has a 20MP (F2.2) front camera. The device is backed by a 6,000mAh battery.

Tecno Spark 9

In the ongoing Amazon sale, Tecno Spark 9 can be purchased at an effective price of ₹7,019. The smartphone has a 6.6-inch Dot notch display with 90Hz refresh rate. The handset is powered by MediaTek Helio G37 gaming processor and runs on HiOS 8.6 based on Android 12 operating system. The device houses a 52,000mAh battery with up to 30 days long standby.