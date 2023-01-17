Amazon sale: Deals on affordable phone you do not want to miss

Amazon is running a Great Republic Day sale on its platform. In the six-day long sale, buyers can get discounts on a range of products including smartphone, laptop, electronic appliances and more. As part of the sale, Amazon is giving a 10% instant discount of up to ₹2,500 with SBI Bank credit card. If you are looking to buy a new affordable smartphone, then here are some deals that you can get

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}