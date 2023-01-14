Amazon has announced the Great Indian Republic sale on its platform. The sale starts January 15 and will continue till January 20. The sale is live for Prime members starting today. As part of the six-day long sale, the e-tailer is giving exciting discounts on Apple iPhone 13. Originally priced at ₹69,900, the smartphone’s 128GB storage model can be purchased at a discounted price of ₹57,749. The discount includes bank offers and Amazon Pay cashback. Similarly, the phone’s 256GB storage variant is available at ₹70,900.

Amazon has announced a 10% instant discount for SBI Bank card holders on purchases made during the sale. The e-tailer is also giving an exchange discount of up to ₹18,050 on old smartphones exchanged with the purchase of iPhone 13.

Apple iPhone 13 features

Apple iPhone 13 comes powered by A15 Bionic chipset - the one which also powers the iPhone 14. The smartphone comes with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR screen and boasts of a long battery life. The handset comes in three storage models – 128GB, 256GB and 512GB.

Product Red, Blue, Green, Pink, Starlight White and Midnight Black are the colour options of iPhone 13. For camera performance, the handset comes with a 12MP sensor at the front for selfies. On the rear, there is a dual camera setup. Apple iPhone 12 features a 12MP wide and 12MP ultra-wide sensor.

5G, 4G VoLTE, 4G LTE, UMTS, GSM, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) with 2x2 MIMO and Bluetooth version 5.0 are the connectivity options on the device. The smartphone runs on iOS15 operating system and is eligible for the latest iOS 16 operating systems. The device offers a durable design that’s water and dust-resistant. It comes with ceramic shield protection.