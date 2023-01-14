Amazon’s Great Indian Republic sale offers iPhone 13 at 57,749

Amazon has announced the Great Indian Republic sale on its platform. The sale starts January 15 and will continue till January 20. The sale is live for Prime members starting today. As part of the six-day long sale, the e-tailer is giving exciting discounts on Apple iPhone 13. Originally priced at ₹69,900, the smartphone’s 128GB storage model can be purchased at a discounted price of ₹57,749. The discount includes bank offers and Amazon Pay cashback. Similarly, the phone’s 256GB storage variant is available at ₹70,900.

