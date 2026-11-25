NEW DELHI: Amazon's cumulative e-commerce exports from India have crossed $27 billion through its Amazon Global Selling programme since its launch in 2015, even as US tariff uncertainty clouds the outlook for Indian sellers in one of the company's largest overseas markets, the e-commerce giant said on Wednesday.

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Amazon remains confident of achieving its $80 billion cumulative exports target by 2030, despite continuing tariff uncertainty between New Delhi and Washington.

“The developments are structural factors, and Amazon understands that some of these are beyond its control. The way we think about business has always been to focus on what is within our control and whether we are doing those things well. Secondly, cyclicality is a part of every business,” Srinidhi Kalvapudi, head of Amazon Global Selling India, told reporters in New Delhi on Wednesday.

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The uncertainty comes amid heightened US scrutiny of global trade. On 24 November, the Trump administration signalled that it was close to releasing findings of an investigation into alleged excess industrial capacity across 16 major US trading partners, including India. The findings could pave the way for additional import duties on a wide range of goods. Earlier in July, the US imposed an additional 10% tariff on several Indian exports, adding to uncertainty over bilateral trade ties.

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Amazon had set a target of $10 billion in cumulative e-commerce exports from India by December 2025 in 2020. It subsequently doubled the target to $20 billion while retaining the original deadline. The company crossed the $20 billion milestone in October 2025, with cumulative exports reaching $27 billion by November 2026.

“First, these are cumulative export numbers that we announce at different points during the year. However, if you look at the inputs, the number of exporters on our platform has grown from 200,000 last year to 240,000 this year, representing 20% year-on-year growth. We are encouraged by the growth across these parameters because these are ultimately the factors that will drive the output in terms of gross merchandise sales (GMS) and exports,” added Kalvapudi.

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Despite this growth, the programme's exporter base remains small compared with India's 97.8 million registered micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

“There is significant untapped potential. That is also what gives us confidence in our $80 billion cumulative e-commerce exports target by 2030. One of the things we would also like to see accelerating faster is awareness of e-commerce exports and MSMEs actually starting to build with the global consumer in mind from Day One,” Kalvapudi told Mint.

The programme enables Indian exporters to reach customers across more than 18 Amazon global stores, including those in the US, UK, Germany, Canada, the United Arab Emirates, France, Italy and Spain. Indian brands selling through the platform include Vahdam Teas, a tea and wellness brand; California Design Den, a home textiles brand; Soulflower, a natural beauty and personal care brand; and Wellbeing Nutrition, a health and wellness brand.

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In 2026, home textiles and apparel emerged as key growth drivers for the programme in India. The apparel and home categories recorded compound annual growth rates (CAGR) of 23% and 30%, respectively, over the past 10 years.

Thane topped the list of India's largest exporting cities on Amazon Global Selling, followed by Mumbai, Delhi, Jaipur, Gurugram, Erode, Indore, Bengaluru, Coimbatore and Chennai.

Beyond the leading exporting cities, exporters from Erode and Kanchipuram in Tamil Nadu recorded sales of $121.5 million and $29 million, respectively, between January 2025 and the third quarter of 2026. In Uttar Pradesh, exporters from Moradabad, Kanpur and Agra recorded sales of $83 million, $35 million and $34 million, respectively, during the same period.

In Gujarat, exporters from Anand and Kutch crossed $69 million and $31 million in sales, respectively. Alappuzha in Kerala recorded exports worth $30 million, while exporters from Haridwar in Uttarakhand crossed $56 million during the period.

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About the Author Nabodita Ganguly Nabodita is a New Delhi-based journalist who covers India’s startup ecosystem and venture-capital landscape. She enjoys reporting on emerging companie...Read More ✕ Nabodita Ganguly Nabodita is a New Delhi-based journalist who covers India’s startup ecosystem and venture-capital landscape. She enjoys reporting on emerging companies, funding trends, founders, and the policies shaping the innovation economy. Before this, she worked with Outlook Business and The Hindu Businessline. When she’s not chasing stories, you’ll find her with a cup of coffee, watching a good comedy, or getting lost in a book. She believes there’s always a good story waiting to be discovered, sometimes in a boardroom and sometimes over a great cup of coffee.