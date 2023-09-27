Amazon’s Own Track Record Undercuts the FTC’s Case

Amazon certainly makes a tempting target, especially for those who claim big tech has gotten too big. The company that started as an online bookseller in the mid-90s now generates more than $538 billion in annual revenue. That is more than any other public company in the world except Walmart, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. It has gotten here by amassing a huge base of buyers and sellers and an equally massive delivery network consisting of its own planes, trucks and nearly 1,300 distribution facilities in the U.S. alone, according to the latest data from logistics consultant MWPVL.