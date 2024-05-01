Amazon’s Twitch Starts Rival to TikTok in Short-Form Video
Amazon.com Inc.’s livestreaming site Twitch launched its own short-form video platform, a week after passage of a law that threatens the future of the social-media service TikTok in the US.
