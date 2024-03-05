Ambala-Chandigarh Highway re-opened on Tuesday, March 5, after remaining closed for 22 days amid farmers' protest. Haryana government removed barricades placed between Ambala and Chandigarh National Highway even as protesting farmers continued with their demonstrations at the site. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

These agitating farmers are set to lead a march towards Delhi on March 6 and farmers' unions have called to block railway tracks on March 10 between 12 pm to 4 pm. Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher on March 3 said, "We have decided to march to Delhi on March 6. Meanwhile, on March 10, we will block rail tracks (across the country) from 12 pm to 4 pm."

Also read: Farmers' Protest: ‘Black Friday’ after Shubkaran's death today, tractors march towards Delhi on Feb 26 | Top 10 updates Union agriculture and farmers' welfare minister Arjun Munda on February 28 said that the government does not have an immediate plan to resume talks with protesting farmers, but it will find a solution soon. He said, “There is no immediate plan to resume the talks, but the government will soon find a solution to address farmers' concerns."

Also read: Farmers protest: From mobile internet ban to traffic advisory for Delhi, Noida, Guargaon; Here are top 10 points Hundreds of farmers have been camping at Shambhu and Khanauri on the Punjab-Haryana border in response to the ‘Dilli Chalo’ march that began on February 13. It has been 21 days since the farmers' protest began. These agitators were stopped at the borders and their entry to the national capital was resisted by the authorities. On March 2, the authorities partially reopened the Singhu and Tikri border points after remaining sealed for almost two weeks, since the march commenced.

Also read: Farmers' protests and impact on Indian stock market - explained The protesting farmers had put forward 10 demands including a legal guarantee to the minimum support price (MSP) for all crops, the implementation of Swaminathan Commission’s formula, full debt waiver for farmers, pension for farmers and labourers, no hike in electricity tariffs, withdrawal of police cases and "justice" for the victims of the 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence, reinstatement of the Land Acquisition Act, 2013, and compensation to the families of the farmers who died during a previous agitation in 2020-21 and more. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

