Ambassador Warns of Drug Cartel Risks to Mexican Judiciary from AMLO Bill

Drug cartels will find it easier to infiltrate Mexico’s judiciary if a plan to have judges elected by popular vote is approved, according to a senior US official.

Ambassador Warns of Drug Cartel Risks to Mexican Judiciary from AMLO Bill
Ambassador Warns of Drug Cartel Risks to Mexican Judiciary from AMLO Bill

(Bloomberg) -- Drug cartels will find it easier to infiltrate Mexico’s judiciary if a plan to have judges elected by popular vote is approved, according to a senior US official. 

The proposal, the core objective of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s judicial reform, is a “major risk” to the functioning of the nation’s democracy, according to US Ambassador to Mexico Ken Salazar.

Salazar said the judicial branch in Mexico needs capable judges to manage complex litigation surrounding extraditions or trade disputes. However, the reform proposal would loosen the requirements in terms of qualifications and experience needed to serve at all levels of the judiciary, he said. 

“Direct elections would also make it easier for cartels and other bad actors to take advantage of politically-motivated and inexperienced judges,” he said in a statement published Thursday. 

Lopez Obrador, known as AMLO, has said the election of judges by popular vote would cut corruption in the judiciary, and prevent it from prioritizing business interests over the public good. Salazar acknowledged Mexico’s efforts to root out judicial corruption, but said the popular election of judges would not solve the problem. 

The reform would also threaten US-Mexico trade relations, which depend on investors having confidence in Mexico’s legal system, Salazar added. 

“It would also weaken the efforts to make North American economic integration a reality and would create turbulence as the debate over direct election will continue over the next several years,” he said. 

Constitutional Change 

The reform will be discussed in the lower house’s constitutional committee next week, the first step toward its debate in both houses of congress in September. Since it would alter the constitution, the reform would need the backing of a two-thirds majority in congress. 

The ruling Morena party and its allies won supermajority control of the lower house and fell just three seats shy of also winning two-thirds of the senate in this year’s elections. 

Earlier on Thursday, President-elect Claudia Sheinbaum said that if the reform is approved, the president won’t appoint the supreme court judges, because expert committees will evaluate the suitability of candidates before the popular vote takes place. She denied reforms would result in having judges aligned with the government.

