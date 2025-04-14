Ambedkar Jayanti 2025: Are schools, banks, stock market, offices open today? Check what’s open what’s closed on April 14

Ambedkar Jayanti 2025: Every year on April 14, tribute is paid to Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, independent India's first law minister, on the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti. On the Dalit icon's 135th birth anniversary, a nationwide pause is being observed in many sectors to commemorate the chief architect of the Indian Constitution.

Advertisement

From Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra to Madhya Pradesh, people pay homage to the enduring legacy of BR Ambedkar. Since, the day falls on Monday this year, it is time to know what's open what's closed on April 14.

Ambedkar Jayanti 2025: Are schools open today? No, all educational institutions will remain closed today, April 14. Thus, on the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti, all private and government schools and colleges will remain shut.

To honour contributions of the Dalit icon in the country's social reform movement, Delhi lieutenant governor VK Saxena declared Monday, April 14, a public holiday.

Ambedkar Jayanti 2025: Are banks open today? No, all public and private sector banks across Tripura, West Bengal, Jammu and Kashmir, Arunachal Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Goa, Jharkhand, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Chandigarh, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Odisha, Rajasthan, Telangana, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Assam and Delhi-NCR, will remain closed today.

Advertisement

Ambedkar Jayanti 2025: Ambedkar Jayanti a holiday for private offices as well? Ambedkar Jayanti has been declared as a national holiday by the central government due to which all government offices will remain closed today. However, this holiday is not legally binding on private businesses and corporate offices which will resume operations as normal on April 14.

Read More

Ambedkar Jayanti 2025: Holiday for stock market? Stock markets -NSE and BSE- will remain closed today and will resume operations on Tuesday, April 15. Furthermore, Post offices, central and state-run services will be non operational on April 14 in addition to courts and public sector units (PSUs).