Ameen Sayani, renowned radio presenter and voice of Geetmala, passes away at 91

Ameen Sayani, who helped popularise All India Radio in India, passed away in Mumbai following a cardiac arrest. Sayani’s funeral will take place on Thursday, February 22, as the family is waiting for some relatives to arrive in Mumbai on Wednesday.

His son Rajil Sayani confirmed the news about his father’s death at 91 years of age, reported Indianexpress.com. Rajil Sayani informed that his father, Ameen Sayani, suffered a heart attack on Tuesday night, following which he was immediately rushed to Mumbai's HN Reliance Hospital. The iconic radio presenter who hosted the popular show Binaca Geetmala passed away in HN Reliance Hospital.

Rajil Sayani said, “The doctors at the hospital attended him but couldn’t save him and he was declared dead," reported Indianexpress.com.

Ameen Sayani was renowned for his show Binaca Geetmala that was broadcasted over Radio Ceylon and later over Vividh Bharati for a total of over 42 years. During his career, he produced, compiled (or spoken for) over 54,000 radio programmes and 19,000 spots/jingles since 1951. Sayani was also a part of various movies throughout the years where he appeared in the role of an announcer in some events, such as Bhoot Bungla, Teen Devian, Boxer, and Qatl.

Netizens were quick to respond to veteran radio presenter's death and have been showring tributeson social media in honour of the legend.