Ameen Sayani, renowned radio presenter and voice of Geetmala, passes away at 91
Ameen Sayani, former radio presenter, popular for his show Binaca Geetmala passed away on Tuesday, February 20.
Ameen Sayani, former radio presenter, popular for his show Binaca Geetmala passed away on Tuesday, February 20.
Chief Managing Editor at Hindustan Times, Sonal Kalra, in a socioal media post said, “The Golden voice of Indian radio- Ameen Sayani - passed away. What a legend. Binaca geetmala will forever stay iconic. He was 91."
Congress leader, Pawan Khera posted, "“Behnon aur bhaiyon, Main aapka dost Ameen Sayani bol raha hoon, aur aap sun rahe hain Binaca Geetmala." This voice made growing up in the 80s so full of music.
We would sit glued to the radio on Wednesday evenings - enthralled by his voice and the songs that he brought in our slow paced lives."
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!