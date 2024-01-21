America and Iran step closer to the brink of war
The Economist 6 min read 21 Jan 2024, 08:14 PM IST
SummaryAmerica and Iran are playing a perilous balancing act. Both have avoided a direct clash but the equilibrium may not hold.
IN THE 100-ODD days since Hamas attacked Israel on October 7th, President Joe Biden has sought to help Israel win its war in Gaza and prevent the conflict from turning into a regional war with Iran and its proxies. That is proving harder as Iran’s “axis of resistance" and Israel and America engage in ever more dangerous strikes on each other, including assassinations.
