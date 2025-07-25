‘America can afford anything’: Trump says after clash with Fed Chair Powell over cost overruns in HQ renovations

Donald Trump clashed with Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Thursday during a rare and highly publicised visit to the Fed’s Washington headquarters, sharply criticising the ballooning costs of its renovation project before later softening his tone in a Truth Social post, saying America ‘can afford just about anything’.

Advertisement

The US president and Republican frontrunner alleged the price tag for the central bank’s refurbishment had risen to $3.1 billion, up from the previously reported $2.5 billion, claiming the project was wasteful and poorly managed.

Standing beside Jerome Powell in hard hats amid the construction site, Trump remarked: “It looks like it’s about $3.1bn – it went up a little bit or a lot.”

Powell, visibly irritated, closed his eyes and replied: “I am not aware of that.”

Donald Trump then handed Powell a piece of paper he claimed documented the updated cost. Powell, scanning the note, clarified that the figure included past expenses from the Martin Building, a separate Fed property renovated five years ago.

“It’s not new,” Powell responded.

Advertisement

The confrontation is part of Trump’s ongoing campaign to pressure the Fed to cut interest rates, a policy he insists is vital to economic recovery. He has repeatedly criticised Powell, at one point labelling him a “numbskull”, and has suggested that current rates are hampering American growth.

Donald Trump’s Tone Shifts Online Despite the combative exchange, Donald Trump later struck a more measured tone in a Truth Social post, reflecting on the visit and the project:

“It was a Great Honor to tour the Renovation (and some new Construction!) of the Federal Reserve Building with Chairman Jerome Powell, Senator Tim Scott, and others,” he wrote.

“It’s got a long way to go, would have been much better if it were never started, but it is what it is and, hopefully, it will be finished ASAP. The cost overruns are substantial but, on the positive side, our Country is doing very well and can afford just about anything — Even the cost of this building! I’ll be watching and, hopefully, adding some expertise.”

Advertisement

Trump also compared the Fed's project to his own real estate ventures, boasting of his successful redevelopment of the Old Post Office in Washington:

“The total Construction cost was a small fraction of the Fed Building’s cost, and it is many times the size.”

Advertisement

He closed the post with a renewed push for monetary easing:

“With all of that being said, let’s just get it finished and, even more importantly, LOWER INTEREST RATES!”

Political Pressure on the Fed Intensifies The visit to the Fed comes less than a week before the central bank’s 19 policymakers gather for a two-day rate-setting meeting, where they are widely expected to leave the central bank’s benchmark interest rate in the 4.25%-4.50% range.

Trump has demanded that the Fed lower rates by three percentage points. Trump has repeatedly demanded that Powell slash US interest rates and has frequently raised the possibility of firing him.

Ahead of Trump’s visit, Fed staff escorted a small group of reporters around the construction sites. They wove around cement mixers and construction machines, and spoke over the sound of drills, banging and saws.

Advertisement