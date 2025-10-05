American Airlines axes Dallas-Eugene route flights permanently: Will passengers get refunds?

American Airlines, which carries over 200 million passengers each year, has officially ended one of its regional connections as part of a broader network adjustment. The Street reports that the carrier, which logged more than 2.1 million flights across 1.8 billion miles in 2024, is making permanent changes to a few routes while tightening its focus on key markets.

Though American remains one of the world’s busiest airlines, it is still playing catch-up with rivals like Delta and United when it comes to profitability and premium service. The company has been upgrading lounges and cabins in an effort to close that gap, but not every route is making the cut.

Dallas–Eugene route grounded permanently American Airlines is officially cutting its Dallas/Fort Worth to Eugene, Oregon route, according to Airline Geeks and flight data from Cirium Diio. The connection first launched in 2021 and quickly became a go-to for travelers moving between Texas and the Pacific Northwest. Earlier this year, the route was scaled back to a seasonal schedule, with its final flight taking off on August 5, 2025.

The route will not be offered next summer. American Airlines has officially removed the Dallas–Eugene connection from its 2026 schedule, ending four years of continuous operation.

“As part of a continuous evaluation of our network, American has made the difficult decision to discontinue service between Dallas Fort Worth (DFW) and Eugene, Oregon (EUG),” the airline said in a statement shared with The Street.

Passengers to get refunds and alternate options With the route now gone, customers booked on future flights will be contacted directly by the airline. “We’re proactively reaching out to impacted customers and apologize for any inconvenience,” a company spokesperson said.

Those affected will be offered full refunds or alternative itineraries. American will still operate flights to Eugene via its Phoenix hub, giving passengers another connection point for future travel.

For many travelers in Oregon, losing the direct Dallas route will be an adjustment. The link had become a reliable option since 2021, despite earlier cutbacks to a seasonal schedule. Now, fliers will need to plan differently - either through connecting flights or alternate carriers.

The decision underscores how airlines, even major players like American, continue to fine-tune their routes in a post-pandemic market where travel demand remains uneven.

FAQs Why did American Airlines cancel the Dallas–Eugene flight? The airline said it was part of an ongoing review of its route network and demand.

When does the cancellation take effect? The final flight was on August 5, 2025, and the route won’t return in 2026.

What happens to passengers who booked this flight? American is reaching out to affected travelers and offering refunds or rebooking options.

Will American Airlines still fly to Eugene, Oregon? Yes, passengers can still connect through Phoenix, one of American’s main hubs.