Donald Trump Inauguration: As Donald Trump prepares for his second inauguration, his controversial 16-minute 2017 address that painted a stark picture of America is in focus.

Donald Trump Inauguration: As Donald Trump readies for his inauguration as 47th President of the United States of America on Monday, January 20, his inaugural speech in 2017 is in focus.

Trump, 78, who won the US Presidential elections in November defeating Democrat Kamala Harris, will succeed incumbent President Joe Biden. This will be second time Trump will to take oath as US President. Earlier, Trump was US President from 2017 to 2021.

In his January 2017 inauguration address, Trump painted a bleak picture of the country blaming other countries for shuttering factories and shrinking the middle class. Trump famously said he would end 'American carnage' and would govern with an 'America First' approach after being sworn in 45th US President.

In his 16-minute address, Trump touched upon abandoned factories, rampant crime and a failed education system, pledging that his presidency would bring about change. "This American carnage stops right here and stops right now," Trump said at the US Capitol after Chief Justice John Roberts administered the oath. Thousands of Trump supporters travelled across the country to witness the occasion from the National Mall.

This time, however, the events for the Donald Trump inauguration will be held indoors in the US Capitol Rotunda due to extreme weather conditions.

Trump's main campaign promise ahead of his second term in the Oval office in 2025 has been to launch the largest deportation operation in history and seal off the US-Mexico border. The President-elect was seen speaking about ushering in a 'golden age' and pledged to impose tariffs on imports, rolling out more details in recent days on how he plans to pursue those goals.

‘Forgotten People’ Trump, in his 2017 speech, also promised to be the voice of the ‘forgotten people’, which he said was earlier ignored by Washington politicians. “Today is the day the people became rulers of this nation again," Trump said, as he vowed to fight for the people of the US with every breath left in his body. “Will never ever let you down," Trump said.

"We will bring back our jobs, bring back our borders, bring back our wealth, and we will bring back our dreams," Trump said.

In the 2016 Presidential elections held on November 8, 2016, the Republican ticket of Donald Trump and Indiana governor Mike Pence defeated the Democratic ticket of former secretary of state and former first lady Hillary Clinton and Virginia junior senator Tim Kaine, in what was considered one of the biggest political upsets in American history.

After taking oath, Trump had signed his first executive order as president, ordering federal agencies to ease the regulatory burdens associated with his predecessor Barack Obama's health care laws, known as Obamacare. He had also signed into law a waiver allowing retired Marine General James Mattis, his pick for defence secretary, to serve in the post.

200 Executive Orders On Monday, Trump will sign more than 200 executive actions on the first day after being sworn in as the next President of the United States of America.

The Inauguration Day orders will focus on border security, energy, reducing the cost of living for American families, ending Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion(DEI) programs across the federal government, Fox News said in a report.

(With agency inputs)