American national held at Nepal border: Who is Jordan Brown and why are Indian agencies questioning him?

A 36-year-old American national, Jordan Brown, has come under the scanner of Indian security agencies after being apprehended near the India-Nepal border in Uttar Pradesh while allegedly attempting to cross into Nepal without valid travel documents.

Brown was intercepted by personnel of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) on Saturday near Border Pillar No. 516 in the Sonauli Kotwali area of Maharajganj district, away from the designated immigration route. According to officials, he ignored instructions to stop and allegedly tried to flee before being overpowered and taken into custody.

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His arrest has drawn attention because Brown claims to be a former member of the US Navy and Special Forces, while investigators say he has given inconsistent accounts of how he entered India and travelled across the country.

What do authorities know about Jordan Brown? According to police, Brown was not carrying a passport, visa or any other identity documents when he was detained. Following his arrest, intelligence and security agencies began questioning him to verify his identity, travel history and the purpose of his visit.

Brown identified himself as a resident of California and claimed he had served in the US Navy and Special Forces for six years before leaving the military about two years ago. He also told investigators that he had studied at the University of California and travelled to nearly 70 countries.

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Authorities, however, are independently verifying these claims.

How did Brown say he reached India? During questioning, Brown gave multiple versions of his journey.

In one account, he told officials that he had travelled to Thailand on a tourist visa and had lost his passport there. He then allegedly reached Sri Lanka by sea before arriving in India by another sea route on 2 November 2025. Since then, he claimed to have been living in Goa.

In another version, Brown said he had arrived in Goa from the United States about two months ago, stayed there for nearly six weeks, travelled to Bengaluru and later boarded a bus to Lucknow on 8 July. From Lucknow, he said he continued to Gorakhpur before hiring a taxi to the Sonauli border.

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Officials have noted these discrepancies and are continuing to verify his statements.

Passport, marriage claim raise more questions Brown claimed that an acquaintance in Bengaluru had his passport. However, police said he failed to provide a complete address or verifiable details about the individual.

He also told investigators that he met an Indian woman from Uttarakhand in Italy three years ago and married her in October 2024. According to Brown, she works as a yoga instructor. Authorities are verifying both claims as part of the investigation.

Case registered Police have registered a case against Brown at the Sonauli Police Station under relevant provisions of the Immigration and Foreigners Act for allegedly entering India and attempting to cross into Nepal without valid travel documents.

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While Brown remains under interrogation by multiple intelligence agencies, officials have said that no evidence of suspicious or anti-national links has emerged so far. The investigation is ongoing to establish his identity, travel route and the circumstances surrounding his presence in India.

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