American women in India advised 'not to travel alone': US updates travel advisory, warns of ‘rape…’

The US State Department has issued a Level-2 travel advisory for India, urging travellers to “exercise increased caution” due to the risks of crime and terrorism. The updated guidance was released on June 16 and underlines specific areas where safety concerns are heightened. The advisory warns that “rape is one of the fastest growing crimes in India,” and that “violent crimes, including sexual assault, happen at tourist sites and other locations.” It also noted that “terrorists may attack with little or no warning. They target tourist locations, transportation hubs, markets/shopping malls, government facilities.”

The statement added that the US government has “limited ability to provide emergency services to US citizens in rural areas,” particularly across a region stretching from eastern Maharashtra and northern Telangana through western West Bengal.

Because of these risks, US government employees working in India must obtain special authorisation to travel to several states unless they are visiting only the capital cities. These states include:

Bihar

Jharkhand

Chhattisgarh

West Bengal

Meghalaya

Odisha

Approval is also required for travel to eastern parts of Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, the advisory noted.

Additional caution has been advised in Jammu and Kashmir, the India-Pakistan border areas, as well as parts of central and eastern India. The northeastern state of Manipur also received specific mention due to ongoing concerns.

The advisory also warned US citizens not to cross the India-Nepal border by land, citing risks of “immigration related detention and fines.”