Americans Finally Start to Feel the Sting From the Fed’s Rate Hikes

Ryan Gomez started accumulating credit-card debt in 2020 after he lost his job in food production and started community college to become a psychologist. After his rent in Portland, Ore., went up, Gomez used his cards to cover basic expenses and unexpected veterinary bills for his cat. Then rates began rising, sending the interest rate on his primary credit card up to nearly 25%. His minimum monthly payment started going up, and he reached a point where covering that was becoming a struggle.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}