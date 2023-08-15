Americans Flocked to Cancún for Vacation. Now They’re Thinking Twice.

U.S. travelers put the brakes on trips to Cancún and neighboring Riviera Maya this spring, turning their attention to destinations like Europe, Japan and other parts of the Caribbean. The number of U.S. travelers flying nonstop to Cancún—the biggest Mexican resort region—fell slightly compared with the same period a year before, according to data from the U.S. Department of Commerce’s International Trade Administration. Hotels and airlines say they also have noticed occasional drops in demand.

