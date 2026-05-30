Americans Injured in Iranian Missile Strike on Kuwaiti Air Base

(Bloomberg) -- An Iranian ballistic missile strike on a Kuwaiti air base within the past 24 hours caused minor injuries to several Americans and seriously damaged two MQ-9 Reaper strike drones, even as US President Donald Trump considers a deal to extend a tenuous ceasefire.

Kuwaiti air defenses intercepted the Fateh-110 missile, but falling debris struck the Ali Al Salem air base, according to a person with direct knowledge of the attack, who requested anonymity to describe details that aren’t public.

About five people, including both contractors and active duty personnel, suffered minor injuries, the person said. One Reaper was destroyed and at least one other was seriously damaged. The drones cost about $30 million each.

US Central Command didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The strike came as the US considers a deal to extend a fragile ceasefire that has been in place since April, although both sides have carried out attacks during that time.

Trump said in a social media post on Friday that he was ready to make a “final determination” on a preliminary agreement. However, a roughly two-hour meeting in the Situation Room on Friday concluded without any announcement from the president, according to a White House official who requested anonymity to discuss private talks.

The Iran war has burned through US stocks of valuable munitions such as JASSM-ER and Tomahawk cruise missiles, as well as air defense missiles including THAAD, Patriot PAC-3 and SM-3 Block IIA.

The latest Department of Defense casualty report for Operation Epic Fury, its name for the Iran campaign, says that 14 Americans have died and 409 have been injured so far.

Iran’s Fateh-110 is a short-range ballistic missile that can carry a 500-kilogram (1,100-pound) warhead, according to the Center for Strategic and International Studies. Tehran has fired more than 1,850 ballistic missiles at targets around the region since the war began on Feb. 28.

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