‘Americans should know…’: Iran’s Khamenei warns Trump of ‘irreparable damage’ in event of US strike

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei issued a stern warning on Wednesday in response to US President Donald Trump’s demand for Iran to surrender unconditionally. Khamenei cautioned that any military action by the United States would result in "serious and irreparable consequences."

Khamenei An ‘Easy Target’: Trump On Tuesday Donald Trump issued a series of warnings to Iran, calling Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei an “easy target” and saying that America’s “patience is wearing thin.”

“We know exactly where the so-called ‘Supreme Leader’ is hiding. He is an easy target but is safe there — We are not going to take him out (kill!), at least not for now. But we don’t want missiles shot at civilians, or American soldiers. Our patience is wearing thin. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post.

In a one-line follow-up post, US president Trump wrote in all caps: “UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER.”

Trump Mulls US Military Strike on Iran Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump is growing increasingly warm to using US military assets to strike Iranian nuclear facilities and souring on the idea of a diplomatic solution to end Tehran’s escalating conflict with Israel, two officials familiar with the ongoing discussions told CNN.

The new, more hawkish posture represents a significant shift in Trump’s thinking, though the sources said Trump remains open to a diplomatic solution — if Iran makes significant concessions.

Khamenei's Warning For Israel Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei had issued a sharp warning to Israel on Tuesday, declaring that the country “will be punished for its mistake,” according to a live broadcast of his address reported by Mehr News Agency.

While Khamenei did not specify the nature of the “mistake,” his comments signal a strong retaliatory stance from Tehran.

“The Zionist regime must know that the era of hit-and-run is over,” Khamenei said. “They will be punished for the crime they have committed.”

Khamenei said in a post on X: “In the name of the noble Haidar, the battle begins.” Haidar is a name often used for Ali, who Shia Muslims consider the first Imam and successor to the prophet Mohammed.

Iran’s leader also posted on his English-language X account “We must give a strong response to the terrorist Zionist regime. We will show the Zionists no mercy,” Khamenei.

Iran-Israel War Enters Sixth Day Air defenses are repelling projectiles over Tehran after Israel’s air force said it was carrying out strikes on the Iranian capital. Israelis were also warned about incoming Iranian missiles, and explosions were heard in Tel Aviv, CNN reported.