Comedian Kabir "Kabeezy" Singh, best known for being a semifinalist on "America's Got Talent," has died at 39 years old. Originally from Fremont, California, the comedian was reportedly in San Francisco at the time of his death.

According to his fiancée he died on Wednesday, December 4, reported People.

An exact cause of Kabir's death hasn't been reported yet, however, TMZ citied sources as saying that the comedian had health issues. While the investigation continues and a toxicology report is pending, TMZ said authorities suspect natural causes as the reason for his death.

Who was Kabir Kabeezy Singh? Kabir Kabeezy Singh was reportedly born in Portland to Indian parents.

He launched his stand-up comedy career in 2014 with an appearance on Comedy Central. That same year, he clinched the prestigious San Francisco International Comedy Competition.

The comedian then appeared on America's Got Talent in 2021 and had advanced to its semifinals during Season 16.

It was his jokes about his Indian background and his mom that had helped him make it in the talent show. At the time, judge Howie Mandel called him “relatable" and “magnetic," and told Kabir, “America is going to love you".

America’s Got Talent mourned the death of the ‘talented comedian’ and said, “his incredible talent will be missed".

"The AGT family is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Kabir Singh, a talented comedian who graced our stage with his undeniable humor. He brought joy and laughter to so many and his incredible talent will be missed," the wrote in a post on X.

According to Kabir's Instagram bio, he had also featured on Family Guy and the BBC. His Instagram account indicated that he was performing stand-up comedy till November, just one month prior to his passing.

‘Passed away peacefully in sleep’ On December 5, Jeremy Curry, a friend of Kabir posted about the comedian's death on Facebook.

He said Kabir "passed away peacefully in his sleep", and informed that his funeral will be held on Saturday, December 14 at Chapel of the Chimes in Hayward, California.

"It's My Deepest Regrets to let Everyone Know that Kabir Singh has passed away... He passed away peacefully in his sleep and this is the most devastating post I've posted.... Please keep his family and fiancée in your thoughts and prayers.... I Love you, bro," Curry wrote.