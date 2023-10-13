America’s Middle East Imperative: Contain Iran
The Hamas attack on Israel is just the latest of the Islamic Republic’s proxy wars to destabilize the region and undermine American interests
When the warriors of Hamas broke out of their fiefdom in Gaza to kill and kidnap Israelis, a historic failure of imagination came painfully into view. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government—and many in the country’s security and intelligence agencies—had seen the Palestinians as a manageable problem. Israelis were certainly aware of the growing missile threat from Gaza. The Israeli army and air force had ripped into Gaza in 2014 to destroy, among other things, missile factories. They knew that Hamas’s relations with Iran, which has developed great skill in missilery, had deepened. And Jerusalem knew that the meetings in Beirut last spring between the leaders of Hamas and Hezbollah and Ismail Qaani—chief of Iran’s Quds Force, which directs covert action for Islamic Revolutionary Guard—portended combined operations.