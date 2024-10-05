Amethi family murder case: New developments in the Amethi family killings reveal that Chandan Verma confessed to murdering a Dalit school teacher, his wife, and their two daughters due to a failed 18-month affair.

Amethi family killings new updates have emerged, days after the gruesome murder of four Dalit family members in Uttar Pradesh. The brazen incident took place on October 3 evening involving tragic shooting of a 35-year-old Dalit school teacher, his 32-year-old wife, and two minor daughters in Ahorwa Bhawani area. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It was found that the happenings were a fallout of an “illicit relationship gone sour," police officials informed PTI. Superintendent of Police Anoop Kumar Singh informed that the police arrested the accused a day after the incident while he was fleeing to Delhi. Anoop Kumar Singh said, “The main accused Chandan Verma was arrested near a toll plaza in Noida. He was on his way to Delhi."

It was discovered that Chandan Verma was the prime suspect in the case since the school teacher's wife had earlier filed a complaint filed against him under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 19. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Verma has confessed to killing the family. He said that he had been having an affair with Poonam for the last 18 months. However, some disturbance occurred in the relationship, which caused him stress," Hindustan Times quoted UP police as saying.

The police official added, “It appears that he reached the house of the victim and got enraged due to some reason, after which he began shooting the family members, killing all of them."

Following the arrest, the accused confessed to an affair with the teacher's wife for the past 18 months which turned sour later. He also admitted to the killings of the Dalit school teacher's family. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Police shot the accused, Chandan Verma, in his leg early Saturday, as per the latest update. The incident occurred when Sub-Inspector Madan Kumar Singh of Shivratanganj Police Station was trying to recover the pistol found near a canal track. Police in a statement said while Madan Kumar Singh was inspecting the pistol and its magazine, the accused snatched the Sub-Inspector's gun and fired at him.

To defend his co-mate, Inspector Sachchidanand Rai fired a shot at Chandan Verma that hit his right leg, police said. The Amethi family killings accused was later taken to Tiloi Community Health Centre for treatment.