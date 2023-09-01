Amgen’s $27.8 Billion Deal for Horizon Therapeutics Clears Key Hurdle

The Federal Trade Commission said Friday it had agreed to end its legal challenge of drugmaker Amgen’s $27.8 billion deal to buy Horizon Therapeutics, averting a trial that was to have started this month.

The pact also dismisses the antitrust claims of six states that joined the FTC in May seeking to block the deal over concerns that Amgen would illegally bundle its products with Horizon’s medicines for thyroid eye disease and gout. Amgen agreed in the proposed settlement to not bundle the Horizon treatments and swore off conditional rebates or other tactics that could entrench the monopoly position of Horizon’s products.

Amgen previously said it had told the FTC it wouldn’t bundle any of the Horizon products, but the antitrust enforcer filed the lawsuit anyway and Friday presented the settlement as a win.

“Today’s proposed resolution sends a clear signal that the FTC and its state partners will scrutinize pharmaceutical mergers that enable such practices, and defend patients and competition in this vital marketplace," said Henry Liu, director of the FTC’s bureau of competition.

Horizon shares rose 2.5% in trading on Friday morning, while Amgen stock increased almost 1%.

Amgen said Friday that it expects to quickly seek the final approval needed to close the transaction in the early fourth quarter of this year. The commitments it made to settle with the FTC and six states will have no impact on its business, the company added.

The biotech’s agreement to buy Horizon was among the biggest deals of the year. It promised to bring to Amgen, which sells cancer, osteoporosis and other drugs, Horizon’s portfolio of rare-disease medicines.

Horizon’s top-selling drug is Tepezza, which treats an inflammatory eye condition known as thyroid eye disease that can damage tissues around the eyes. Much of Horizon’s sales are in the U.S. Amgen said it could help sell Tepezza and a Horizon gout drug called Krystexxa around the world.

The two drugs currently have no competitors, but the FTC said in its lawsuit that other drugmakers are developing medicines that could compete with Tepezza and Krystexxa. Friday’s agreement requires Amgen to seek the FTC’s approval if it ever seeks to acquire products that compete with Tepezza and Krystexxa.

Amgen is looking for new products to boost revenue in the coming years when some of its biggest blockbusters are due to lose patent protection, including the arthritis treatment Enbrel and the osteoporosis drugs Prolia and Xgeva.

The settlement is a rare instance of the FTC under Chair Lina Khan throwing in the towel on litigation. Khan’s FTC has been more aggressive about probing deals and then suing to block them. Khan, a merger critic, has said she favors blocking deals outright rather than putting conditions on them that make them look better to enforcers.

House Republicans recently lambasted Khan over her expansive merger-enforcement program, including a string of losses the agency suffered in court. Three GOP-led House committees are investigating her leadership of the FTC.

Khan said Friday the FTC hadn’t challenged a proposed pharmaceutical merger in more than 14 years. The agreement is “a major advancement" for its enforcement program and addresses practices that “may work together to deprive Americans of access to affordable drugs."

Eric Grannon, an antitrust attorney at White & Case LLP, said the resolution doesn’t require Amgen to give up anything significant and allows the FTC to bow out of litigation rather than risk a loss in district court. “The FTC’s theory of harm here had little chance of success," he said.

Yet the FTC can also say it obtained conditions that it might not have gotten in court, said Carl Hittinger, an antitrust partner at Baker & Hostetler. “They are a little gun-shy, and this is an example of better to make a deal than litigate and lose," he said.

Analysts had questioned the strength of the FTC’s objections, since Amgen’s lineup doesn’t compete with Horizon’s. Antitrust law is most supportive of challenging horizontal mergers, which combine competing firms and increase market concentration. Courts also sometimes agree with the FTC when it opposes vertical mergers, in which the acquirer purchases one of its suppliers.

But the Amgen-Horizon deal was neither of those. The FTC argued a court should block it because Amgen would have an ability to entrench Horizon’s products by bundling them with its own drugs or engaging in discounting practices.

“This sort of cross-product bundling scheme can lock out new competitors—even if their products are more affordable or effective," Khan wrote in her statement, which was joined by the FTC’s two other Democratic commissioners.

The FTC’s theory for blocking Amgen’s deal triggered strong opposition from Amgen and business groups such as the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and National Association of Manufacturers.

“This concession by the FTC represents a substantial victory for all companies considering procompetitive mergers," said Sean Heather, the chamber’s senior vice president for antitrust. “The FTC has, at least for the moment, abandoned its effort to advance a theory of antitrust based entirely on hypothetical and speculative harms."

The FTC has stumbled in court several times after filing aggressive merger challenges. It recently lost a federal-court case in which it sought to block Microsoft from buying Activision Blizzard. A judge also rejected its challenge of Meta Platforms’ acquisition of a virtual-reality company.