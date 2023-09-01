Amgen’s $27.8 Billion Deal for Horizon Therapeutics Clears Key Hurdle
- Agreement with Federal Trade Commission allows transaction to close
The Federal Trade Commission said Friday it had agreed to end its legal challenge of drugmaker Amgen’s $27.8 billion deal to buy Horizon Therapeutics, averting a trial that was to have started this month.
