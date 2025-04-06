Amid alliance buzz, AIADMK leader attacks PM Modi’s ‘tall claims’ on central schemes in TN: ‘Turning a blind eye’

Just as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) begin talks of a possible alliance before the Tamil Nadu elections, a party leader has slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for making ‘tall claims’ on Central welfare schemes on concrete houses and the piped water connections in the state.

While AIADMK IT wing head Kovai Sathyan attacked PM Modi, he also targeted the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government in the state alleging that crores of money has been swindling all the funds meant for welfare of Tamil Nadu citizens as “all the beneficiaries have been fake”.

“We welcome anyone who brings in welfare measures and benefits for the state as well as for the people, but what is surprising is the tall claims made by Prime Minister on the concrete houses and the piped water connections,” Kovai Sathyan said, adding, “Since DMK came to power, all the beneficiaries have been fake. All the central government-sponsored schemes; beneficiaries are not the real ones... Money worth crores and crores have been swindled... I'm not sure why the BJP is turning a blind eye towards it.”

The AIADMK leader also took to his social media handle on X where he said, “The beneficiaries of central govt sponsored schemes like concrete houses, piped water connection are not the real ones since #DMK came to power 2021. Fake beneficiaries are named and crores were swindled. There is no point in #Modi taking credit for the same. @BJP4TamilNadu.”

Kovai Sathyan also urged PM Narendra Modi to address the long-standing Tamil Nadu fishermen issue during his ongoing visit to Sri Lanka, calling for a resolution that satisfies both nations.

Speaking to ANI, Sathyan said that the Sri Lankan government has no “moral authority” to confiscate fishermen's assets and auction them.