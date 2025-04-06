Amid alliance buzz, AIADMK leader attacks PM Modi’s ‘tall claims’ on central schemes in TN: ‘Turning a blind eye’

Just as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) begin talks of a possible alliance before the Tamil Nadu elections, a party leader has slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for making ‘tall claims’ on Central welfare schemes on concrete houses and the piped water connections in the state.

While AIADMK IT wing head Kovai Sathyan attacked PM Modi, he also targeted the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government in the state alleging that crores of money has been swindling all the funds meant for welfare of Tamil Nadu citizens as “all the beneficiaries have been fake”.

“We welcome anyone who brings in welfare measures and benefits for the state as well as for the people, but what is surprising is the tall claims made by Prime Minister on the concrete houses and the piped water connections,” Kovai Sathyan said, adding, “Since DMK came to power, all the beneficiaries have been fake. All the central government-sponsored schemes; beneficiaries are not the real ones... Money worth crores and crores have been swindled... I'm not sure why the BJP is turning a blind eye towards it.”