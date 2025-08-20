Mumbai, the City of Dreams, has been inundated due to incessant rainfall over the past four days, leaving residents frustrated. Many have taken to social media to express their disappointment, with one user’s sarcastic jibe gaining massive traction. Ansh Jain, who described himself as Strategy and Creative Head at ATM, quipped, "Why people hate Bomaby?" while providing a sardonic answer:

1. "Experience rain for two weeks non stop.

2. Continue to work as if nothing is happening," Jain wrote.

3. Swim to work.”

Mumbai Life Comes to a Halt Jain’s remarks come as India’s financial and entertainment capital has been brought to a standstill. Local trains have been severely affected, and several areas are inundated with knee-deep water, forcing residents to wade through flooded streets.

Hilarious reactions have also flooded social media, with netizens using memes, GIFs, and jokes to describe the city’s abysmal condition.

Passengers Rescued from Stuck Monorail Trains On Tuesday evening, 782 passengers were rescued after two overcrowded Monorail trains got stuck between stations in Mumbai, leading to panic and rescue operations.

Netizens Share Humorous Reactions The viral post has prompted a flurry of reactions online:

A user wrote: “Definitely the best city! One hates it & then regrets it!”

Another user said: "See a train moving under water." To which Jaju replied: “Definitely the best city! One hates it & then regrets it!”

A third user referenced Delhi-Gurugram rains: "Delhi/Gurgaon will give you a swim to work experience with just one day of rain."

A fourth user commented: "Bengaluru nowdays."

Casualties and Rescue Efforts Heavy rains and floods have killed six people in various districts of Maharashtra in the last 24 hours, while five people are reported missing in Nanded district, according to the Maharashtra Disaster Management Department.