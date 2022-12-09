Amid Cyclone Mandous alerts in Chennai, NDRF put on standby2 min read . Updated: 09 Dec 2022, 02:43 PM IST
NDRF teams have been put on standby in view of Cyclone Mandous maintaining its intensity till the early morning hours today
In view of Cyclone Mandous maintaining its intensity of 'Severe Cyclonic Storm' till the early morning hours today, the National Disaster Response Force team were kept on standby in Chennai, informed officials on Friday.