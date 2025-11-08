Amid H-1B uncertainty in US, Canada announces plans to hire global talent. Could this mean good news for Indians?

The Canadian government is set to launch special initiatives to attract top international researchers and H-1B visa holders, as per the nation's budget which PM Mark Carney unveiled on Wednesday.

As part of the new plan, Canada has a target of bringing in 380,000 permanent residents per year from 2026 through 2028. Could this mean good news for Indian professionals? Here's what we know so far

What's Canada's new plan for global talent? The Canadian government plans to invest $1.7 billion for recruiting over 1000 skilled researchers, as per Bloomberg. It also announced plans for an “accelerated pathway” for skilled foreign workers currently on H-1B visas, many of whom have been affected by President Donald Trump’s recent decision to raise H-1B fees to $100,000.

“The expertise of these researchers will help advance our global competitiveness and contribute to the economy of the future,” the budget document reads, as per Bloomberg.

What about temporary residents? While expanding its doors for skilled professionals, Canada is cutting the number of temporary residents from 673,650 to 385,000 next year, and 370,000 in 2027 and 2028— marking a 40% cut from this year’s numbers.

Where India stands in Canada's talent drive? India has long been Canada’s top source of international students. Within the first three months of 2025, India accounted for 382,055 temporary resident applications approved by Canada, which was 45.8% of all approved applications for study permits, work permits, and visitor visas, as per reports.

However, in August 2025, Canada rejected nearly three out of every four study permit applications from Indian nationals. According to Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) data, about 74% of Indian applications for study permits to Canadian post-secondary institutions were rejected, compared with 32% in August 2023, reported Reuters.

The crackdown follows a major fraud scandal that came to light in 2023, when authorities uncovered nearly 1,550 study-permit applications linked to fake admission letters, most originating from India.

Are Indian students still choosing Canada? The number of Indian applicants wishing to study in Canada has also dropped dramatically — from 20,900 in August 2023 to just 4,515 in August 2025. Despite this decline, India still recorded the highest refusal rate of any country with more than 1,000 approved applicants.