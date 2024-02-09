Amid India-Maldives row, US says ‘it is committed to strengthening cooperation with the archipelagic nation’
US Assistant Secretary of State Donald Lu met with senior officials to discuss shared priorities, including defence cooperation, economic growth, and democratic governance. He also discussed progress on establishing the US Embassy in the Maldives.
Amid the ongoing India-Maldives row, the United Stated has said that it is committed to strengthening cooperation with the Indian Ocean archipelagic nation and described Maldives as a key partner in ensuring a free, open, secure, and prosperous Indo-Pacific region.
