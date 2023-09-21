Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan inches towards ₹1000 crore worldwide, but Nayanthara upset with director Atlee; here's WHY3 min read 21 Sep 2023, 03:45 PM IST
With Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan roaring at the box office and inching towards crossing ₹1000 crore mark worldwide, reports have now stated that Actor Nayanthara is unhappy with Director Atlee. With her performance being appreciated by the fans and critics, a source told Hindustan Times that he is upset with the director as her role was significantly sidelined in the film.