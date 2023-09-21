With Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan roaring at the box office and inching towards crossing ₹1000 crore mark worldwide, reports have now stated that Actor Nayanthara is unhappy with Director Atlee. With her performance being appreciated by the fans and critics, a source told Hindustan Times that he is upset with the director as her role was significantly sidelined in the film. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Moreover, the source also said that Deepika's character was elevated and was not a cameo at all. In the film, Deepika Padukone was credited for making a special appearance in the film. She plays the role of Aishwarya, who is the wife of Vikram Rathore and mother of Azad. Her scenes are played out in the flashback.

"She has been very upset with Atlee because her role was chopped in the film. Also, Deepika's (Padukone) character was elevated and Nayantara's part was significantly sidelined," a source told HT.

Also Read: Jawan BO Collection: King Khan's movie maintains momentum, earns ₹ 518 crore on day 14 "It was not a cameo at all. Jawan was almost made to look like an SRK-Deepika film," the source added.

It is also important to note that Nayanthara was also absent from all the promotional events of Jawan and had also skipped the recent success meet of the film which took place in Mumbai. However, she had also sent a video message for the media and fan. She had said, “Even though I am not there I want to send a big hug to my friends from the media and fans. Actually truly wish I could be there with you all surrounded by incredible people who supported me throughout my journey. But today is also a special occasion for my family so I wanted to spend with them. I have read all your messages and I have to say it is almost overwhelming to receive so much love for Jawan. Your support means the whole world to me and I am extremely grateful for it. I am thankful to my entire co-stars and team for giving me this opportunity."

In clarification over her absence, the source also spoke about Nayanthara's no promotion policy for her films. "Nayanthara never goes to the films events. She follows a no promotion policy for her films because of her bad experiences in the past when she was misquoted and because she feels that her job is to act and not get involved in the promotional activities," the source was quoted by HT.

During the success press conference, Shah Rukh also joked that he and Atlee "fooled" Deepika into believing that she had a cameo in the film when she was one of the main characters. "Deepika is feeling the most awkward, I will tell you why, because she feels, "main to dosti me chhota so role karne aa gayi thi', but between me and Atlee, we fooled her and shot a full length movie with her.

"When she saw the film she was like, 'Oh I am one of the main characters'.... but thank you Deepika from the bottom of our heart for being part of this film," he said, calling the actor "a family".

Meanwhile, the high-octane action thriller film has amassed ₹907.54 crore at the global box office in 13 days of its release and will be soon crossing ₹1000 crore mark worldwide. Production house Red Chillies Entertainment on Wednesday shared the latest gross worldwide box office collection of the Atlee directorial on its official X page. "And this is how the King ruled the box office!" the banner captioned the post.

In India business, the film earned ₹10 crore nett in India on day 14. Till now, the movie has earned over ₹518 crore at the domestic box office collection.

Speaking of the film, it movie highlights various social and political issues through the story. During the film, the loudest of the cheers were reserved for a dialogue which was also revealed in the trailer, when Shah Rukh's character says “Bete ko haath lagane se pehle, baap se baat kar."

The film Shah Rukh in the dual role of Vikram Rathore and his son Azad with Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt made special appearances. The film also starrs Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover and Mukesh Chhabra.

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)