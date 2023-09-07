Amid row in India, US city declares Sept 3 as Sanatana Dharma Day

US city declares September 3 as Sanatana Dharma Day amid controversy in India over Tamil Nadu minister's remark on the religion.

As a row over Tamil Nadu minister and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader Udhayanidhi Stalin's remark on Sanatana Dharma has triggered a controversy in India, a city in the United States has declared September 3 as the Sanatana Dharma Day, according to a report by India Today.

According to the report, mayor of Louisville, Kentucky of the United States Craig Greenberg has declared September 3 as Sanatana Dharma Day.

During the event, spiritual leaders such as Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, Chidanand Saraswati, president of Parmarth Niketan, Rishikesh and Bhagawati Saraswati were present during the event. Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman was also present.

The row in India erupted when Udhayanidhi Stalin, speaking at the Chennai conference, said 'Sanatana' is like malaria and dengue, which “should not be merely opposed but eradicated".

“A few things cannot be opposed but should only be abolished. We can't merely oppose dengue, mosquitoes, malaria, or corona. They have to be eradicated. Rather than opposing Sanatana, it should be eradicated," Udhayanidhi Stalin said and came under intense criticism from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

As a result of the remark on Sanatana Dharma, Udhayanidhi Stalin, the son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, and Congress leader Priyank Kharge were booked on Wednesday for "hurting religious sentiments". An FIR was filed on a complaint by advocates at Rampur in Uttar Pradesh.

In a tit-for-tat response to DMK leader and Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin being booked over his rant against Sanatan Dharma, an FIR was filed against BJP's IT cell head, Amit Malviya, for allegedly 'spreading misinformation' and 'distorting' the remarks made by the former, Trichy police said.

Meanwhile, Udhayanidhi Stalin has issued a statement over his Sanatana Dharma remark. The junior Stalin accused the saffron party leaders of "twisting" his statements and vowed: “I will face the cases filed against me legally with the guidance of the party president and on the advice of our party high command."

