Amid row, Maha govt to bring white paper on mega projects going to other states

Industries Minister Uday Samant said on Tuesday that the Maharashtra government will issue a white paper in the next 30 days on some mega projects going out of the state. The minister said that the white paper would mention if any steps were taken by the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government to retain the projects.
The development comes as the Eknath Shinde government is being attacked by the Opposition for allegedly failing to retain Vedanta-Foxconn and Tata-Airbus projects in the state. Both projects moved to Gujarat to set up their units.
The Maharashtra government has, however, alleged that the Vedanta-Foxconn and Tata-Airbus projects chose Gujarat over Maharashtra due to the inaction by the previous Uddhav Thackeray-led coalition government.
“The Maharashtra industries department will bring out a white paper in the next 30 days which will focus on why mega investment projects like Vedanta-Foxconn, Tata-Airbus among others went to other states. What steps were taken by the previous government to keep these projects in Maharashtra?" Uday Samant said while speaking with the reporters.
The Maharashtra minister said the white paper will throw light on all the facts.
"Some people are deliberately spreading lies about these projects. It will be clear once and for all after the white paper will be issued," Uday Samat said.
THE WHITE PAPER AND THE ROW
A white paper is an informational document that highlights the features of a solution, product, or service.
As the row over projects continue in Maharashtra, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the officials of the Tata-Airbus consortium had last year rued the "lack of conducive" atmosphere in the state. The claim was rejected by former minister Aaditya Thackeray, hinting it was done at the behest of the Central government.
Aaditya Thackeray, however, had claimed that the officials of Tata-Airbus had told the last Maharashtra government that they will have to set up the aircraft manufacturing plant wherever the Union government asks them to.
Aaditya Thackeray also refuted Devendra Fadnavis' claims.
He said several meetings had taken place between Vedanta officials and the previous government early this year. Devendra Fadnavis had also said that the Opposition was creating a false narrative over the projects going to Gujarat.
