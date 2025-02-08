Delhi Government's General Administration Department issued a notice on Saturday forbidding the transfer of files and computer hardware from the Delhi Secretariat without permission amid security concerns. These steps have been taken to ensure security and protect records.

The notice states, “To address security concerns and the safety of records, it is requested that no files/documents, Computer Hardware etc. may be taken outside Delhi Secretariat complex without permission from GAD."

It adds, "It is therefore directed that necessary directions may be issued to the concerned Branch In-charges under the Departments/Offices situated in Delhi Secretariat to ensure safety of records, files, documents, electronic files etc. under their section/branches.”