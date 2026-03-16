From Morocco to Belarus, a chase for fertilizers across the world

Logistics

The fertilizer industry is coordinating with the Centre and states on increasing supply from more countries, the Fertiliser Association of India (FAI) said. “Production planning, imports and logistics are being actively coordinated to maintain adequate availability during the upcoming cropping season. In the case of phosphatic fertilizers, India has diversified supplies and long-term arrangements, and is sourcing from nations such as Morocco, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Russia and Belarus, which partially offsets supply disruption risks from one region,” an FAI spokesperson said in response to a query.