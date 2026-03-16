New Delhi is doubling down on fertilizer imports from non-West Asia countries to shield its sprawling farming sector, as regional conflict and a maritime blockade loom over its traditional supply routes. The world’s largest importer of urea and diammonium phosphate (DAP) is looking to boost purchases from a group of nations including Indonesia, Belarus, Morocco, Russia, and China, three officials involved in the discussions said.
From Morocco to Belarus, a chase for fertilizers across the world
SummaryWith the closure of Strait of Hormuz putting a question mark over India's fertilizer supply, a race is on to double down on new sources. Among alternatives: Indonesia, Belarus, Morocco, Russia, and China.
New Delhi is doubling down on fertilizer imports from non-West Asia countries to shield its sprawling farming sector, as regional conflict and a maritime blockade loom over its traditional supply routes. The world’s largest importer of urea and diammonium phosphate (DAP) is looking to boost purchases from a group of nations including Indonesia, Belarus, Morocco, Russia, and China, three officials involved in the discussions said.