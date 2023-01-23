Amidst mass layoffs, scammers empty bank balances with a new plan: Here's how

With the new year, the season of mass layoffs has continued from the past year. While several lakh people have already lost their jobs, scammers and frauds are taking advantage of the situation with their new plan to empty job bank accounts.

It has been recently reported that scammers have offered employment opportunities on phone to unemployed people to generate extra income by gaining ₹50 just for liking a YouTube video. In order to proceed for the payment, these frauds are requesting personal data and sometimes they are even requesting payment in exchange for accessing jobs which are a hoax.

Notably, the scammers have also said to use LinkedIn, WhatsApp, Facebook and more to attract victims to earn up to ₹5,000 per day.

To begin with, swindlers message people informing them that they have job opportunities for them with limited slots. Further to reserve a slot, job seekers must respond to the message and tell them to like YouTube videos to receive ₹50 for each like.

These fraudsters even pay ₹150 initially to the job seekers as reward for liking the videos and convince them that there is a social media company where the business module is to generate fake YouTube likes using bot farms with fake accounts.

In the second phase, the scammers will inform people about difficulty in transfer of payments. In order to ease off the payment process, they ask job seekers to download an application for easy transfer of money. This entry point of the job seeker’s device and personal data are taken from the app through remote access malwares or trojan. Furthermore, they request job seekers to send them ₹1 for verification of the transfer and finally steal emails and OTPs to access the bank accounts.

Meanwhile, the ICC has allegedly lost close to USD 2.5 million after becoming a victim of cyber crime, according to a report.

The incident of phishing, which originated in the USA, took place last year, ESPNCricinfo reported.

"The route used by fraudsters to commit the financial scam was Business E-mail Compromise (BEC), also known as e-mail account compromise, which the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) describes as 'one of the most financially damaging online crimes'," the report stated.