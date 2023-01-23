Amidst mass layoffs, scammers empty bank balances with a new plan: Here's how

Amidst mass layoffs, scammers empty bank balances with a new plan: Here's how2 min read . Updated: 23 Jan 2023, 11:13 AM IST
- It has been recently reported that scammers have offered employment opportunities on phone to unemployed people to generate extra income by gaining ₹50 just for liking a YouTube video. In order to proceed for the payment, these frauds are requesting personal data and sometimes they are even requesting payment in exchange for accessing jobs which are a hoax.
With the new year, the season of mass layoffs has continued from the past year. While several lakh people have already lost their jobs, scammers and frauds are taking advantage of the situation with their new plan to empty job bank accounts.
