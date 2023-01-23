Amidst mass layoffs, scammers empty bank balances with a new plan: Here's how

In the second phase, the scammers will inform people about difficulty in transfer of payments. In order to ease off the payment process, they ask job seekers to download an application for easy transfer of money. This entry point of the job seeker’s device and personal data are taken from the app through remote access malwares or trojan. Furthermore, they request job seekers to send them ₹1 for verification of the transfer and finally steal emails and OTPs to access the bank accounts.

