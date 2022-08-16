Amit Shah at BJP HQ to attend Bihar core group meet. Here’s agenda

Amit Shah has reached BJP headquarters in New Delhi to attend the Bihar core group meeting. The agenda is the BJP's role as an Opposition in Bihar, the selection of an LoP, more
Days after the Janata Dal (United) parted ways with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and joined hands with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) to form a new coalition government in the state, the saffron party central leadership held a meeting with the party’s Bihar unit leaders in New Delhi on Tuesday. The meeting was held at BJP headquarters in the national capital.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah reached BJP headquarters to attend the Bihar BJP core committee meeting. The meeting will be chaired by BJP national president JP Nadda and the general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh will also be present.
The discussion is expected on the BJP’s role in Bihar as an Opposition and the issues that would be raised by them. Selection of a new Bihar BJP chief will also likely be discussed during the meeting. Among other issues, selection of LoP in Bihar Assembly and Legislative Council are expected to be discussed.
According to the reports, Union Ministers Ashwini Choubey, Giriraj Singh and Nityanand Rai, Ravi Shankar Prasad and Sushil Modi are expected to attend the meeting in New Delhi. The BJP's Bihar unit president Sanjay Jaiswal, former deputy chief ministers Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi, and former minister in the state government Shahnawaz Hussain are also likely to attend the meeting, sources have said.
This is the first time the state BJP leaders are holding a meeting with the central leadership after Nitish Kumar snapped ties with the saffron party on August 9 and formed a coalition with the RJD-led alliance, which includes the Congress and the Left.
Meanwhile, the two-member Bihar Cabinet comprising Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy Tejashwi Yadav was expanded on Tuesday. The RJD and the Congress, the new allies in the state government, have got departments that were previously held by the BJP.
CM Nitish Kumar has kept Home, general administration, cabinet secretariat, election and “any other departments not assigned to others", said an official communication.
Tejashwi Prasad Yadav has got key portfolios like health, road construction, urban housing and development and rural works. Tejashwi Yadav’s elder brother Tej Pratap Yadav has been given environment, forestry and climate change.
