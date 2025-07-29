Amit Shah says all three terrorists killed in Op Mahadev are Pakistanis: ‘Their rifles, even their chocolates made in…’

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday informed the Lok Sabha that there was enough proof that the three terrorists slain in Operation Mahadev were from Pakistan, adding that even chocolates found with them were made in Islamabad.

Slamming the Opposition, Shah said that the Union government has Pakistan's voter list.

“We have confirmed the terrorists’ Pakistani links. We have Pakistan’s voter list. What will you get by saving Pakistan? Who are you trying to save?”

The Union Home Minister reiterated that the three terrorists were Pakistanis.

“I want to tell him we have the proof that all three terrorists were from Pakistan. All their rifles, and even the chocolates we found, were made in Pakistan,” he said.

Lashkar-e-Taiba top commander Suleman, involved in the Pahalgam terror attack, was among the three terrorists killed by security forces during the recent Operation Mahadev in Jammu and Kashmir, Shah told the Parliament.

Lashing out further at the Opposition, Amit Shah asked the Congress what it did when terrorists attacked India while the party was in power.

“Yes, it is our responsibility, but when you (Congress) were in power, a lot of attacks happened… who will take responsibility for that?”

He accused the Opposition of ‘shielding’ Pakistan

“What hurt us was former Home Minister P Chidambaram questioning the Pakistani link of the terrorists. Why are you shielding Pakistan,” he asked.

“India’s ex-home minister is asking for proof. They could have directly asked me, or the media. It was everywhere… you all will not be spared,” he added.

Amit Shah reveals details of Operation Mahadev Revealing the details of Operation Mahadev, where three terrorists linked to the Pahalgam terror attack were killed by the Indian Army, the Union Home Minister said all of them were ‘A-grade’ terrorists.

“In Operation Mahadev, Suleman alias Faizal, Afghan and Jibran — these three terrorists were killed in a joint operation of the Indian Army, CRPF and J&K Police,” Shah said.

“Suleman was an A-category commander of the Lashkar-e-Taiba. Afghan was an A-category Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist. And Jibran was also an A-grade terrorist. All three terrorists who killed our citizens in the Baisaran valley have been eliminated,” he added.

Also Read | Pahalgam terror attack mastermind Suleiman Shah killed in Srinagar encounter

Also Read | PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah to address Lok Sabha today

The people who used to supply food to them were detained earlier and the three terrorists were neutralised yesterday, Shah said.

The anti-terror exercise Operation Mahadev took place in the general area of Lidwas, Chinar Corps of Indian Army said.