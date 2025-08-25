Amit Shah slams Rahul Gandhi over Constitution Amendment Bill to oust arrested PM, CM: 'Morality's standards are not…'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah questioned Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's "morality" and accused his party of "double standards" over the Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill, 2025.

In an exclusive interview with news agency ANI, Amit Shah referred to an incident in 2013 when Rahul Gandhi tore an ordinance brought by then-Prime Minister Manmohan Singh to reprieve Lalu Prasad Yadav.

The ordinance gave convicted lawmakers a three-month reprieve to retain their seats following Lalu Prasad Yadav's conviction in the Fodder scam.

'Double standards' Shah accused the Congress of double standards, saying the party now supports RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav in Bihar despite previously opposing similar cases.

He referred to the 2013 ordinance by the Manmohan Singh-led UPA government which sought to provide relief to MPs and MLAs who had been disqualified or convicted of a crime.

Amit Shah said, “Rahul Gandhi publicly called that ordinance nonsense and even tore it up in a press conference. The decision made by their own Prime Minister was mocked, and the PM became a sorry figure in front of the world."

"But now, the same Rahul Gandhi, to form a government in Bihar, is hugging Lalu Yadav who has been convicted. Isn't this double standards?" Shah added.

'Morality's standards are not…' In the latest interview, Amit Shah took a dig at Rahul Gandhi, saying, “Morality's standards are not connected with victory or loss in elections. They should be steady like the Sun and the Moon.”

The Union home minister contrasted Rahul Gandhi's action back in 2013 with his current resistance to the proposed Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill, 2025, that seeks to remove the Prime Minister, Chief Ministers, and Cabinet Ministers jailed for more than 30 days.

While reacting to the Congress' opposition to the 130th constitutional Amendment Bill, Amit Shah said said, “What was the justification of Rahul Gandhi for tearing the ordinance brought by Manmohan Singh to save Lalu Yadav? If there was morality that day, then is it not there today because you have lost three consecutive elections?”

'Many in Congress will support morality’ Amit Shah defended the bill and exuded confidence that the bill will be passed in Parliament.

"I am sure it will be passed. There will be many people in the Congress party and in the opposition who will support morality and maintain the moral ground...," he said.

Slamming the Opposition for opposing the 130th constitutional amendment bill, Amit Shah said, "... Even today, they are trying that if they ever go to jail, they will easily form the government from jail."

"The jail will be made CM House, PM House and the DGP, Chief Secretary, Cabinet Secretary or Home Secretary will take orders from the jail,” Amit Shah told ANI.

During the monsoon session of Parliament, Amit Shah introduced three controversial bills – the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirtieth Amendment) Bill, 2025, the Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill, 2025, and a bill to amend the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019.

What's 130th constitutional amendment bill The Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill, 2025, seeks the removal of any Prime Minister, Chief Minister, or any Minister who is detained for 30 consecutive days on charges punishable with at least five years of imprisonment.

If the arrested leader does not resign, the office will automatically fall vacant after 31 days. The bill allows for re-appointment post-release, providing a degree of flexibility.

Ami Shah said the bill is aimed at upholding "constitutional morality" and public trust, emphasising that the bill would apply equally to all leaders, including those from the ruling party.