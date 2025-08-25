Amit Shah slams Sudershan Reddy, INDIA bloc's VP nominee, over Salwa Judum judgement: What's was the case?

Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched a scathing attack on INDIA bloc's Vice Presidential candidate Sudershan Reddy on Monday and accused him of “protecting Naxals” and ending "the right of self-defence of tribals.”

In an exclusive interview with news agency ANI, Amit Shah said, “He [Justice (Retd.) B Sudershan Reddy Sudershan Reddy] rejected Salwa Judum and ended the right of self-defence of tribals.”

“Because of this, Naxalism lasted for more than two decades in this country. At that time, Naxalism was breathing its last,” Amit Shah alleged.

What was Salwa Judum judgement? Amit Shah said the tribals had formed Salwa Judum to protect themselves, but the Supreme Court rejected it. Shah said the Salwa Judum was formed by Adivasis who wanted education, roads and healthcare. "It was meant to protect them, which the Supreme Court disbanded," the Union Minister said.

In July 2011, Justice Reddy and Justice SS Nijjar co-authored a judgement disbanding Salwa Judum in Bastar, Chhattisgarh for being illegal and unconstitutional.

The ruling was delivered while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) under chief minister Raman Singh was in power in Chhattisgarh.

As per news agency ANI, Justice Reddy's verdict said that the Salwa Judum was an "abdication of constitutional responsibilities of the State to provide appropriate security to citizens by having an appropriately trained professional police force of sufficient numbers and properly equipped on a permanent basis."