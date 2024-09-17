Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke as Prime Minister Narendra Modi completed first 100 days of the new government. In a press conference, Shah emphasized the significant political stability the country is experiencing, noting that this is the first time in 60 years that such stability has been evident.

Shah said, “For the first time after 60 years, there is an atmosphere of political stability in the country and we have also experienced continuity of policies. It is very difficult to enter the 11th year by maintaining the direction of policies, speed of policies and accuracy of implementation of policies for 10 years."