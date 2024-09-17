Hello User
Business News/ News / Amit Shah speaks as Modi 3.0 marks 100 days in office: ‘Atmosphere of politcal stability, 1st time after 60 years’
Amit Shah speaks as Modi 3.0 marks 100 days in office: ‘Atmosphere of politcal stability, 1st time after 60 years’

Livemint

  • During a press conference celebrating Modi's first 100 days, Amit Shah pointed out political stability in India, stating it is the first occurrence in 60 years, alongside consistent policy implementation.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaks on 100 days on Modi. (Image: PTI)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke as Prime Minister Narendra Modi completed first 100 days of the new government. In a press conference, Shah emphasized the significant political stability the country is experiencing, noting that this is the first time in 60 years that such stability has been evident.

Shah said, “For the first time after 60 years, there is an atmosphere of political stability in the country and we have also experienced continuity of policies. It is very difficult to enter the 11th year by maintaining the direction of policies, speed of policies and accuracy of implementation of policies for 10 years."

