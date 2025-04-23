Amit Shah visits Pahalgam attack site in Baisaran, meets tearful families of victims: Watch

Union Home Minister Amit Shah was spotted at the site of the Pahalgam terror attack on Wednesday morning, hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in New Delhi. PM Modi, who flew to Saudi Arabia on April 22 for a two-day visit, had to cut short his Saudi trip following the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

Amit Shah landed in Baisaran meadow to meet the families of the bereaved whose loved ones were brutally gunned down by terrorists at a popular tourist sight. The close kins who suffered the sudden loss of their beloved were teary eyed when Amit Shah expressed condolences over the tragedy.

The place where terrorist attack took place - Baisaran meadow- is located about five kilometres from the resort town of Pahalgam. According to police said terrorists opened fire at Kashmir’s popular tourist site, killing 26 people, mostly tourists from other states. Notably, this is the deadliest attack in the Valley since the Pulwama strike in 2019 which led to complete shutdown of Jammu and Kashmir for the first time after the abrogation of Article 370.

Amit Shah condemns Pahalgam terror attack Condemning the violence, which took place in civilian area, and demanding justice over the loss of innocent lives, Amit Shah in a post on X stated, “With a heavy heart, paid last respects to the deceased of the Pahalgam terror attack. Bharat will not bend to terror. The culprits of this dastardly terror attack will not be spared.”

A day before he expressed that he was “anguished by the terror attack” and warned that all “those involved in this dastardly act of terror will not be spared.” Suggesting harshest consequences for the convicts, he stated, “We will come down heavily on the perpetrators with the harshest consequences.”

PM Modi is reportedly convened an urgent security review meeting today with key officials. External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri were present during the high-level meeting.