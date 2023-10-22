Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with several other Bharatiya Janata Party leaders wished Union Home Minister Amit Shah on October 22 on his 59th birthday.

PM Modi in a post on X extended his greetings to the Union Minister took to X and praised Shah for his role as an administrator, for his contributions to enhancing India's security apparatus, developing cooperative sector and strengthening BJP party. He stated, "Birthday wishes to @AmitShah Ji. He is passionate about India's progress and ensuring a better quality of life for the poor. He has made a mark as an outstanding administrator, …. May he be blessed with a long life and wonderful health."

Amit Shah was born in 1964 in Mumbai and from his early days was involved with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). He served as the state Home Minister in the BJP government in Gujarat when PM Narendra Modi served as the Chief Minister of the state at that time.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in a post on X said, “He is passionate about India’s progress and ensuring a better quality of life for the poor."