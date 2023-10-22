Amit Shah's 59th Birthday: From PM Modi to UP CM Yogi, how BJP leaders wished Union Home Minister
Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with several Bharatiya Janata Party leaders on Sunday wished Union Home Minister Amit Shah on his 59th birthday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with several other Bharatiya Janata Party leaders wished Union Home Minister Amit Shah on October 22 on his 59th birthday.
Amit Shah was born in 1964 in Mumbai and from his early days was involved with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). He served as the state Home Minister in the BJP government in Gujarat when PM Narendra Modi served as the Chief Minister of the state at that time.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in a post on X said, “He is passionate about India’s progress and ensuring a better quality of life for the poor."
Om Birla Speaker of 17th Lok Sabha in a post on X said, “Your efforts to set the country on the path of progress while ensuring empowerment of the common people are commendable."
In a post on X, BJP President JP Nadda said, “Your exceptional dedication to the nation, hard work and organizational skills are an inspiration to all of us BJP workers."
In a post on X, Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari said, "My colleague in the Union Cabinet, Home Minister Shri Amit Shah ji, wishing you a very happy birthday. I pray to God that you stay healthy and live long life."
In a post on X, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar said, "Your loyalty and dedication to the service of the public are inspirations for the progress of the nation."