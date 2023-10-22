Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with several Bharatiya Janata Party leaders on Sunday wished Union Home Minister Amit Shah on his 59th birthday.

PM Modi in a post on X extended his greetings to the Union Minister took to X and praised Shah for his role as an administrator, for his contributions to enhancing India's security apparatus, developing cooperative sector and strengthening BJP party. He stated, "Birthday wishes to @AmitShah Ji. He is passionate about India's progress and ensuring a better quality of life for the poor. He has made a mark as an outstanding administrator, …. May he be blessed with a long life and wonderful health."

Amit Shah was born in 1964 in Mumbai and from his early days was involved with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). He served as the state Home Minister in the BJP government in Gujarat when PM Narendra Modi served as the Chief Minister of the state at that time.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in a post on X said, “He is passionate about India’s progress and ensuring a better quality of life for the poor."

Also read: Navratri 2023: 'May Goddess Durga bless everyone', PM Modi extends Maha Ashtami wishes Om Birla Speaker of 17th Lok Sabha in a post on X said, "Your efforts to set the country on the path of progress while ensuring empowerment of the common people are commendable."

In a post on X, BJP President JP Nadda said, “Your exceptional dedication to the nation, hard work and organizational skills are an inspiration to all of us BJP workers."

In a post on X, Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari said, "My colleague in the Union Cabinet, Home Minister Shri Amit Shah ji, wishing you a very happy birthday. I pray to God that you stay healthy and live long life."

In a post on X, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar said, "Your loyalty and dedication to the service of the public are inspirations for the progress of the nation."

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expessed his wishes for Amit Shah on X. He praised Shah for organisational skills, hard work, discipline, perseveranceand and his work to strengthen security system of India. He stated, “Hearty birthday greetings to the Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah, who is an ideal example of discipline, hard work and organizational skills, a popular public leader, …. I pray to Lord Shri Ram for your good health and long life."

Hardeep Singh Puri Union Minister for Housing & Urban Affairs & Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas in a post on X said, “Birthday greetings to popular leader, master political strategist, able administrator & dedicated nationalist."

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also extended his greetings on Amit Shah's birthday and said that he is an inspiration for crores of Kayakartas like me.

Himanta posted in a post on X stated, "Warm birthday …. A staunch nationalist and one of the most intelligent leaders of contemporary Bharat, …. From the revocation of Article 370 to unprecedented development in police forces & infrastructure built up in remote border areas, as Union Home Minister his efforts have made the country Surakshit and Sashakt (safe and strong). I pray to Maa Kamakhya to give him a long life and several more years of service to Maa Bharti."

A tree plantation programme was organised on occasion of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's birthday that Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel attended, reported ANI.

