As Ayodhya is all decked up for the Pran Prathistha ceremony today i.e. on 22 January, a bevy of celebrities were seen arriving in the town to witness the historic moment. The special guests from the entertainment industry, cricket world, saint society, politics, art, literature and culture and other fields have been invited for the ceremony.

Actors Kangana Ranaut, Anupam Kher, Shefali Shah, Pawan Kalyan, and Randeep Hooda were among the Indian cinema personalities who arrived in Ayodhya a day ahead. With about 8,000 people are in the long list of invitees, the select list features 506 A-listers.

Check videos here as special guests from the entertainment industry and sports arrive in Ayodhya

Superstar Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan arrived with Abhishek Bachchan arrived at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya to attend the Pran Pratishtha ceremony.