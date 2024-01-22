Amitabh Bachchan to Saina Nehwal; celebs, sportsperson arrive in Ayodhya for Ram Mandir Pran Prathistha
Ayodhya is all decked up for the Pran Prathistha ceremony with a bevy of celebrities headed to the temple town to witness the historic moment.
As Ayodhya is all decked up for the Pran Prathistha ceremony today i.e. on 22 January, a bevy of celebrities were seen arriving in the town to witness the historic moment. The special guests from the entertainment industry, cricket world, saint society, politics, art, literature and culture and other fields have been invited for the ceremony.
Ace shuttler Saina Nehwal who reached Ayodhya considered it to be a significant day and expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to be present.
Anupam Kher described the atmosphere at the event as historic and wonderful, surpassing the celebration of Diwali. He emphasized the presence of sentiments related to goodness and sacrifice.
Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar and actress Kangana Ranaut at pose as they arrive to attend the Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha ceremony.
Actor Vivek Oberoi and singer Sonu Nigam also arrived at the event. Speaking to news agecny ANI, Vivek Oberoi described the temple as magical and spectacular and said that it is even more impressive in person than in images.