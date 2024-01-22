As Ayodhya is all decked up for the Pran Prathistha ceremony today i.e. on 22 January, a bevy of celebrities were seen arriving in the town to witness the historic moment. The special guests from the entertainment industry, cricket world, saint society, politics, art, literature and culture and other fields have been invited for the ceremony. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ram Mandir Inauguration Ceremony LIVE Updates Actors Kangana Ranaut, Anupam Kher, Shefali Shah, Pawan Kalyan, and Randeep Hooda were among the Indian cinema personalities who arrived in Ayodhya a day ahead. With about 8,000 people are in the long list of invitees, the select list features 506 A-listers.

Superstar Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan arrived with Abhishek Bachchan arrived at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya to attend the Pran Pratishtha ceremony.

Ace shuttler Saina Nehwal who reached Ayodhya considered it to be a significant day and expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to be present.

Anupam Kher described the atmosphere at the event as historic and wonderful, surpassing the celebration of Diwali. He emphasized the presence of sentiments related to goodness and sacrifice.

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar and actress Kangana Ranaut at pose as they arrive to attend the Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha ceremony.

Actor Vivek Oberoi and singer Sonu Nigam also arrived at the event. Speaking to news agecny ANI, Vivek Oberoi described the temple as magical and spectacular and said that it is even more impressive in person than in images.

Veteran cricketer Anil Kumble expressed his gratitude to be part of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony and described the occasion as wonderful and divine.

Actor Chiranjeevi arrived at the visited Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple for the ceremony and called it a God-given opportunity.

Telugu superstars Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan arrived at Ayodhya airport.

Actors Madhuri Dixit Nene, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Ayushmann Khurrana, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and filmmaker Rohit Shetty arrive in to attend the Pran Pratishtha ceremony.

Singer Kailash Kher expressed his excitement about Ayodhya Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha ceremony, calling it a holy day celebrated in 'teeno lok'.

Actor Manoj Joshi expressed his joy and emotions on the pranpratishtha of Ram Temple, calling it an amazing feeling and a realization of divine power.

Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff extended their wishes on the occasion of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya.

Earlier on Sunday, Actor Anupam Kher shared a picture with his friend and megastar Rajinikanth ahead of the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony. Kher took to Instagram and treated fans with a photo from his visit to Ayodhya featuring Rajinikanth.

(With PTI, ANI inputs)

