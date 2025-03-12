Amitabh Bachchan has bought another piece of land in Ayodhya city of Uttar Pradesh, months after the actor signed a land deal in January 2025. The piece of land that Amitabh Bachchan recently finalised is located just 10 kilometres from the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

According to a report, the land has been bought to build a memorial for the actor's father, Harivansh Rai Bachchan.

The land deal was finalised by Harivansh Rai Bachchan Trust, formed in 2013. It is a 54,454 sq ft land. On January 16 last year, the actor purchased land at Haveli Avadh for ₹4.54 crore. This land will specifically be used for residential purposes while the land which was bought near Ram Mandir has been bought for charitable purposes.

Both land deals were completed by Rajesh Rishikesh Yadav for Amitabh Bachchan and the Harivansh Rai Bachchan Trust.

Pratap Singh, assistant inspector general of Ayodhya’s stamp and registration department, has confirmed to The Times of India that the sale deed of the land was completed.

“We can only verify that sale deeds have been completed. The purpose of the two investments will become clear once the local development authority approves the building plan,” he said.